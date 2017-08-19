First beach wheelchair for Bundaberg

BEACH ACCESS: The new beach access wheel chair to be handed over to the Moore Park Surf Club on Sunday.

THE first beach wheelchair allowing all abilities access to fabulous Moore Park Beach will be handed over to the Moore Park Surf Club on Sunday morning.

Mayor Jack Dempsey, who will make the presentation, said the wheel chair, which was valued at almost $5000, had been donated to the surf club by an anonymous benefactor.

"This is a first for Moore Park and a first for our region.

"Evidently the benefactor had seen a "Sea Horse” initiative involving several surf clubs at Moore Park where children with disabilities were provided access to the water.

"This obviously sparked a desire to make this very worthwhile contribution which will be so beneficial to people with a disability.

"I guess the challenge is now going out to other surf clubs to match this gesture which has provided Moore Park Surf Club with a regional first.”

Surf Life Saving Queensland co-ordinator for Wide Bay Capricorn Julie Davis said the beach wheel chair would be available for use during Moore Park Surf Club patrol hours.

"Anyone requiring information about the chair or access to it can contact me on 0408 531 145.”