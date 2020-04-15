Menu
The man was supposed to be in quarantine at Travelodge Perth in Western Australia.
Crime

First Aussie jailed over virus rules

by AAP
15th Apr 2020 3:34 PM

A man who ignored a coronavirus quarantine directive and repeatedly snuck out of a Perth hotel to visit his girlfriend has become the first Australian jailed for the offence.

However, he will only serve one month behind bars.

Jonathan David, 35, pleaded guilty in Perth Magistrates Court to two counts of failing to comply with a direction.

Jonathan David, 25. Picture: WA Police
He was sentenced today to six months and two weeks in prison but the majority of the term was suspended.

That means if he commits another crime over the next 12 months, he could be forced to serve the rest of the prison sentence.

He was also fined $2000.

He will spend one month behind bars. Picture: WA Police
David had travelled from Victoria and was sent into quarantine at the Travelodge Hotel in Perth for 14 days, but instead snuck out and used public transport.

Police said he even wedged open a fire exit door at the hotel so he could leave and return without staff seeing him.

A police prosecutor previously described David's actions as "gross stupidity".

Magistrate Elaine Campione said David had been "more than foolish" and was "selfish in the extreme" during a state of emergency.

"You chose to roll the dice with other people's lives and that was breathtakingly arrogant," she said.

He pleaded guilty on Tuesday and was sentenced today. Picture: WA Police
He was seen by staff outside of his room multiple times. Picture: WA Police
