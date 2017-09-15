First and last chance for some to board ex-HMAS Tobruk

VISITOR KIOSK: Mayor Jack Dempsey at the visitor kiosk which provides static and interactive displays relating to the story of the ex-HMAS Tobruk.

VISITORS came from near and far to walk the decks of ex-HMAS Tobruk before she makes her way to the bottom of the ocean.

Some had connections with the ship through family and others just didn't want to miss the opportunity.

After the tour, the NewsMail caught up with a number of locals checking out the new interactive kiosk which shares the stories of the Tobruk.

The kiosk was unveiled at the Bundaberg Port adjacent to where ex-HMAS Tobruk is currently moored and was created as a partnership between Bundaberg and Fraser Coast councils.

Peter and Cathy Harding's son was deployed on HMAS Tobruk and features on a video in the kiosk.

Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey said the kiosk provided a wonderful insight into the history of the ship and details its final journey to its ultimate resting place in the Great Sandy Marine Park midway between Bundaberg and Hervey Bay.

"Obviously with the announcement of the contractor to undertake the pre-scuttling work, we now know that the ship may only be with us until June next year,” Cr Dempsey said.

"We have contributed $33,000 to have this kiosk and other information material relating to the Tobruk produced.

"The kiosk has been extremely popular with the general public and provides a comprehensive education on a piece of Australia's maritime history.”

Once the Tobruk has been removed for scuttling, another use will be found for the kiosk.

"We have several options which we are currently working through with interested stakeholders regarding the relocation/reuse of the infrastructure,” he said.

Glen and Shirley Hanken from Burrum Heads said it would the only chance they would have to see the naval ship.

The couple said the tour was interesting and filled with information.

"This will be my first and last time seeing it and something not to miss,” Mr Hanken said.