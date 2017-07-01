First African-themed fundraising selling fast

GUESTS of the Jewel in the Night Wine and Canapes evening will be treated to a spectacular event, in the name of a good cause - The Friendlies Foundation.

The Friendlies Foundation public relations officer Fiona Macaulay said the evening would feature 10 courses, served canape style, alongside hand-selected wines, a signature cocktail by Ohana Winery and beer supplied by Baffle Beer.

"This is one of the major events this year for The Friendlies Foundation, so we wanted to make it something special that everyone could attend,” Mrs Macaulay said.

"We have something really special planned for entertainment throughout the night, with thanks to Trevor Green, and we have a number of auction prizes that have been kindly donated for the event.”

A holiday and special artwork will be auctioned, alongside the major auction prize of a gold and diamond pendant.

The event is on at the Bargara Cultural Centre on Saturday, July 15. Tickets are $100 and can be purchased online at thefriendlies.org.au/ jewelinthenight or by telephoning 4331 1024.