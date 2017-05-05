First 5 Forever: 18 more months of funding

First 5 Forever aims at creating stronger language and literacy environments for young children prior to attending kindergarten and school.

BUNDABERG Regional Council will enter into a more expanded roll-out of the State Government-funded literacy program First 5 Forever, which targets children aged up to five years.

The council adopted a recommendation to engage with local service providers Wide Bay Kids Community Inc and Angela M Williams Pty Ltd to assist in broadening the reach of the engagement program at its ordinary meeting last week.

Community and Cultural Services spokeswoman Judy Peters said the council was awarded funding of $91,910 per year in 2015 to participate in the literacy program through its library structure.

The funding is ongoing until January 1919.

"First 5 Forever aims at creating stronger language and literacy environments for young children prior to attending kindergarten and school,” Cr Peters said.

"These providers are extremely reputable in the delivery of children's services ... we are advised that no other local organisation exists that can achieve this level of engagement or delivery of quality service.”