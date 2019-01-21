First new Supra sells for unbelievable price

The hype surrounding the new Toyota Supra has hit critical levels.

The first example of the 2020 model sports car sold for an eye-watering $US2.1 million ($2.93m) at a Barrett-Jackson auction.

The price is extreme considering in the US a mechanically identical launch edition is priced from about $US56,000 ($78,000).

In part explaining the extreme price, all proceeds from the auction went to charity.

Unique touches for the auctioned Supra include a one-off colour combination of matt grey, red mirrors caps, matt black wheels and red interior. The engine cover is also signed by Toyota boss Akio Toyoda.

The Toyota Supra was revealed last week at the Detroit motor show, the nameplate returning after 17 years.

The Supra stems from a partnership with BMW that also spawned the German brand's mechanically identical Z4 roadster, due later this year.

This partnership was critical to bringing the Supra back to life because of the huge costs associated with developing a new sports car.

The Supra shares its underpinnings with the BMW Z4.

As part of the BMW tie-up, the Supra gets its power from the German brand's 3.0-litre six-cylinder turbo (250kW/500Nm), driving the rear wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission.

There are two driving modes, Normal and Sport, to alter the engine sound and response, suspension settings and gear shifts. The launch control function helps to fire the Supra from rest to 100km/h in a claimed 4.3 seconds.

Those with an eye for track days can select the Track setting to dial back the stability control and the level of intervention.

Only 300 examples of the Supra will be made available to Australian customers in the first 12 months.

The Toyota Supra is expected to land in Australia at the end of this year. But the bad news for local buyers is that only 300 examples of the coupe will be made available in the first 12 months.

Prices in Australia are likely to be about $75,000-$80,000.