Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BIG BLAZE: Heavy machinery was used to help separate cars on fire during a large fire at a Gympie wrecking yard.
BIG BLAZE: Heavy machinery was used to help separate cars on fire during a large fire at a Gympie wrecking yard. Philippe Coquerand
News

Firies reveal 'sparks from other cars' cause of incident

Philippe Coquerand
by
7th Aug 2018 7:32 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FIREFIGHTERS have revealed it was 'sparks from wrecked cars being loaded together' that caused more than eight cars to go up in smoke.

The incident occurred at Gympie Auto Wreckers on Noosa Rd just after 11am that sent smoke billowing through Monkland.

 

RELATED LINKS:

UPDATE: Cause of wrecking yard fire discovered

Fire-fighters monitoring 100 acres in Widgee

 

BIG BLAZE: Heavy machinery was used to help separate cars on fire during a large fire at a Gympie wrecking yard.
BIG BLAZE: Heavy machinery was used to help separate cars on fire during a large fire at a Gympie wrecking yard. Philippe Coquerand

A QFES spokesman said this type of incident is not that uncommon.

"The main concern firies had was to contain the fire as it was a wrecking yard, we didn't want the fire to spread to other places," the spokesman said.

"There was also gas cylinders so that made it a bit tricky, firies spent upto four hours to ensure the scene was safe before they all left."

Three fire crews fought the blaze and managed to contain the situation by midday.

 

BIG BLAZE: Heavy machinery was used to help separate cars on fire during a large fire at a Gympie wrecking yard.
BIG BLAZE: Heavy machinery was used to help separate cars on fire during a large fire at a Gympie wrecking yard. Philippe Coquerand

Scrap yard staff assisted with heavy machinery, by separating cars to help firefighters access the fire.

No injuries were reported.

eight cars burnt fire and rescue gympie auto wreckers gympie fire queensland fire and rescue service wrecking yard fire
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Love scam: Woman catfishing on Facebook during alleged fraud

    premium_icon Love scam: Woman catfishing on Facebook during alleged fraud

    Crime A MUM and her daughter are accused of using Facebook, RSVP and Gumtree to trick people into handing over their hard-earned money.

    Shocking numbers: Bundaberg's indigenous child abuse shame

    premium_icon Shocking numbers: Bundaberg's indigenous child abuse shame

    News Child Safety Minister Di Farmer said the issue has to stop

    Financial Planner goes pro bono for struggling farmers

    premium_icon Financial Planner goes pro bono for struggling farmers

    News Financial planning free of charge for those who need it most

    NATIONAL REPORT: Bundy property market on the rise

    premium_icon NATIONAL REPORT: Bundy property market on the rise

    News These suburbs are Bundaberg's top-ranking for real estate

    Local Partners