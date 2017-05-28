Firies put out shed, fence blaze overnight

Shed on fire

EMERGENCY services were called to a backyard blaze on Cottell St, North Bundaberg about 9pm on Saturday night.

Paramedics were on standby to support firefighters, who managed to bring the fire under control.

It is believed a wooden paling fence caught alight and a shed was also affected.

Two crews were still on the scene at 10.45pm by which time the blaze was out. A witness said there was "a hole in the fence you could drive through” at the back of the brick house.

Car into house

A WOMAN crashed her car into a garage door in Sharon in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Paramedics attended the home but the incident "ended up being relatively minor”, an ambulance spokeswoman said.

"There was very minor damage to the building and nobody was transported.”

