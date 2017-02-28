Firies on scene as blaze burns at Bucca

Crews have been working to contain a blaze at Bucca.

SIX Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) crews are on scene at a grass fire burning near Boughtons Rd, Bucca (west of Bundaberg).

The fire is contained and crews are working to strengthen containment lines.

There is no threat to property at this time, however smoke is affecting the surrounding areas. Residents are advised to close windows and doors, and keep medications close by if suffering from a respiratory condition.

Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

If you feel your property is under threat, call Triple Zero (000) immediately.