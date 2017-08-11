Firies go red and yellow for cancer support

BUNDABERG firies were red and yellow on Friday to launch Daffodil Day in the Wide Bay Burnett.

This year's Cancer Council Queensland Dougal Bear is a fireman.

NEW RECRUITS: Angela Childs, Firefighter Andrew Smith, Lyn Carpenter, Inspector Ron Higgins and Debra Phillips with lots of trainee firefighting Cancer Council Dougal Bears at the Bundaberg Fire Station. Paul Donaldson BUN110817CANC1

CCQ chief executive Chris McMillan is encouraging Bundy residents to don a pin for someone they know or sell daffodils to raise funds for cancer research and support services.

"A bright splash of yellow does more than light up the community - it means we are taking active steps to beat cancer and to show our support to those affected,” Ms McMillan said.

"More than 27,000 Queenslanders will be diagnosed with cancer this year alone and about 8700 will die from the disease - we need to do all we can to support those impacted by this disease.”

To buy a pin, donate, order a merchandise box to sell, or register to volunteer, visit daffodilday.com.au.