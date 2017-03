Firefighters dampen the area after extinguishing a grass fire at Avondale.

FIREFIGHTERS have prevented a grass fire from encroaching on homes this afternoon at Avondale, north of Bundaberg.

About an acre of grass was ablaze and initial reports were that it was threatening a house on Baumanns Rd, Rural Fire Service acting director Phillip Williams said.

"The crews got there quick and put it out,” he said.

"We had fire and rescue crews from Bundaberg and four Rural volunteer appliances.

"They're now dampening down the area.”