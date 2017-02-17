Firies fight Bucca bushfire

Members from the Main Arm RFS, Byron RFS, National Parks and Wildlife and Brunswick Heads Fire Brigade, take part in a major back burning effort at the end of Bayshores Road in Byron Bay on 01 SEP 2010.

FIRE crews are working to contain a bushfire at Bucca which broke out at 9am today.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services is advised that as of 11.45am the vegetation fire was burning near Barrs Rd, Keoghs Rd, Blue Gum Rd, Waterlilly Rd and Honeyflower Rd, Bucca.

Four crews and heavy machinery were in use to battle the blaze.

"Residents in the area may be affected by smoke throughout the day and should close windows and doors, and keep medications close by if suffering from a respiratory condition,” the QFES advised.

"Motorists should drive with caution and to the conditions, if travelling in the area.”

If you believe your property is under threat, call 000.

Residents should consider taking precautionary measures including:

Putting on protective clothing;

Drinking lots of water;

Moving car/s to a safe location;

Closing windows and doors and shutting blinds;

Bringing pets inside, restraining them (leash, cage or secure room) and providing water;

Wetting down fine fuels close to buildings;

Removing garden furniture, doormats and other items;

Sealing all gaps under doors and screens;

Filling containers with water - eg bath, sinks, buckets, wheelie bins;

Having ladders ready for roof space access (inside) and against roof (outside);

Having a generator or petrol powered pump ready; and

Checking and patrolling outside for embers, extinguishing any spot fires and seeking shelter as the fire front arrives.

Regular updated information will be provided on the Rural Fire Service Queensland website at ruralfire.qld.gov.au or listen to local radio.

For information on current bushfire incidents visit ruralfire.qld.gov.au/map.