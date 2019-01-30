Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BLAZE: Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews have contained a fire which burned through 32 hectares of bushland yesterday.
BLAZE: Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews have contained a fire which burned through 32 hectares of bushland yesterday. Contributed
News

Firies contain large bushfire overnight

Toni Benson-Rogan
by
30th Jan 2019 10:55 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FIRIES have contained about 32 hectares of bushland that had caught fire in Moorland overnight.

Fifteen Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews worked to contain a bushfire which had ignited between Moorlands, Quinns and Hunts Crossing Rds throughout the afternoon and into the evening yesterday.

The blaze, which had been reported at 2.10pm, required backburning to bring it into containment lines and a bulldozer was brought to the scene to assist in building a fire break.

A QFES spokeswoman said the fire was contained about 5pm and an officer from the Rural Fire Service conducted a perimeter check this morning.

She said the fire had been burning safely within containment lines throughout the night and although no one was currently on scene, patrols would be made during the course of the day.

Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    'GET A JOB!' Abuse hurled at cashless card protesters

    premium_icon 'GET A JOB!' Abuse hurled at cashless card protesters

    Politics BUNDABERG residents against the cashless card were barraged with abuse yesterday as they protested the roll-out of the trial in Hinkler.

    Rape accused told stepdaughter her 'undies were in the way'

    premium_icon Rape accused told stepdaughter her 'undies were in the way'

    Crime Bundaberg man accused of raping stepdaughter on dirt track

    $1 for 28 days: this is our best deal yet!

    $1 for 28 days: this is our best deal yet!

    News Stay up to date with this great $1 deal.

    Man airlifted after snake bite on Fraser Island

    premium_icon Man airlifted after snake bite on Fraser Island

    News A man was airlifted off Fraser Island after he was bitten by a snake