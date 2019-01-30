Firies contain large bushfire overnight

BLAZE: Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews have contained a fire which burned through 32 hectares of bushland yesterday.

FIRIES have contained about 32 hectares of bushland that had caught fire in Moorland overnight.

Fifteen Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews worked to contain a bushfire which had ignited between Moorlands, Quinns and Hunts Crossing Rds throughout the afternoon and into the evening yesterday.

The blaze, which had been reported at 2.10pm, required backburning to bring it into containment lines and a bulldozer was brought to the scene to assist in building a fire break.

A QFES spokeswoman said the fire was contained about 5pm and an officer from the Rural Fire Service conducted a perimeter check this morning.

She said the fire had been burning safely within containment lines throughout the night and although no one was currently on scene, patrols would be made during the course of the day.