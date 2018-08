FIRE FIGHT: Multiple crews were called to the grass fire.

FIRE FIGHT: Multiple crews were called to the grass fire. Blainey Woodham

MULTIPLE Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews were on scene at a grass fire burning near Gin Gin, on Saturday.

The fire broke out near Hills Road and Mellvilles Road, Maroondan, about 12.20pm and was contained quickly.

The fire posed no threat to property.

It is a timely reminder for residents to keep an eye on warnings and be prepared.