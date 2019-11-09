Firies and helicopter tackle Yandaran risk

FIREFIGHTERS have been battling hard to keep Queenslanders safe, with more than 50 bushfires all along the coastal regions and more than 40 local government areas declared to be under a state of fire emergency.

Bundaberg, South Burnett, and North Burnett are among the areas that are under a strict fire ban until further notice.

While the most severe fire on Saturday was near Tewantin, where residents were issued evacuation warnings, there were numerous ‘watch and act’ warnings for numerous fires including at Yandaran on Saturday afternoon.

Fire crews at the Yandaran fire.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Service released an update on the Yandaran fire at 4.50pm, in which it said it was monitoring the burning near Rosedale Rd and Littabella Siding Lane.

“This fire is burning within containment lines and is posing no threat to property at this time,” the QFES said.

“Residents may be affected by a smoke haze throughout the afternoon and evening.”

QFES warned residents to close windows and doors if suffering from respiratory conditions and to keep their medications close.

About 20 fire trucks were at the scene of the Yandaran fire during the afternoon, which was described to be “fast-moving” and “unpredictable” as it headed into a north-easterly direction towards Dickson Rd.

A helicopter was also used to drop water on the fire.

The fire appeared to be under control by 2.30pm, although the haze could still be seen by Bundaberg residents.

Dry grazing land turned to waste land.

QFES acting commissioner Mike Wassing said that the State of Fire Emergency meant a ban on outdoor fires and certain activities such as grinding, welding, and oxy acetylene cutting or heating.

People that ignore the ban could be jailed for up to two years, or be fined up to $3336.

“We’re experiencing tinder box-like conditions across much of the state and all it takes is one spark to start a fire that may burn for days,” he said.

“This declaration is vital to prevent bushfires breaking out and posing a danger to lives and property.

“The declaration also gives QFES the authority to draw on private resources, such as plant and equipment, to assist in firefighting or preparation.”

Mr Wassing urged local residents to have a bushfire survival plan just in case of an emergency, and urged that they monitor the QFES website and social media.

“It is important they follow the advice given and don’t leave it too late to evacuate if they need to.

“Bushfire prevention is a community effort, so it is essential people report fires and to Triple Zero (000) immediately.”