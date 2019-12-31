Fireys worry pay would damage volunteer spirit

WHEN Tony Headford is called to help protect a home from a bushfire he knows those around him are doing it for the same reasons - and it's not for money.

Amid a national debate, the Wartburg Rural Fire Brigade member said he did not believe volunteer firefighters should be paid.

"Everyone in our brigade, they've never joined for the money," he said.

Mr Headford knows firsthand how difficult the work of a volunteer firefighter can be at the height of the fire season.

Just last week after fighting fires for 12 hours he received a phone call from his distressed partner Mandy, who was at their 16-hectare Mount Maria property where the Lowmead blaze was closing in.

"I got a frantic call from my partner saying she was being evacuated by the police," he said.

Mr Headford rushed home to find "a wall of flames" on the other side of his property.

"I rung triple-0 immediately and within minutes I had The Caves 51 Rural Fire Brigade show up," he said.

"Without them, I couldn't have done it by myself."

He said instead of paying firefighters individually, businesses should be compensated for allowing workers to have time off to fight fires.

"I don't think that's right paying individual firefighters because it takes away the word volunteer from it," he said.

Mr Headford said recognition from the community was thanks enough for many volunteer firefighters.

"When everyone was allowed back in Deepwater last year, we were driving around in patrol and seeing people wave to us and give us a thumbs up, it was enough to give you a lump in the back of your throat," he said.

"I don't want to be working next to someone who's joined up just for the money, I want to fight alongside people who get that lump in their throat."

Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced on Sunday a compensation scheme which would see NSW Rural Fire Service volunteers given access to up to $6,000.

The scheme means those who are self-employed, working for small or medium-sized businesses, and who had been called out for more than 10 days may have access to the funds before the end of January.

The decision sparked debate if the scheme should also be offered in Queensland.

Yesterday Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk wrote to Mr Morrison asking him to "compensate our volunteer firefighters like he's doing in New South Wales".

Wartburg Rural Fire Brigade first officer Judy Ferrari said if one state adopted the scheme then all states should.

"We're one big service at the end of the day," Ms Ferrari said.

"If people are needed to go down to NSW, we go down there or if they're needed to come up here, they come up here."

Ms Ferrari said it was a "vicious cycle" because as fires worsen, there is a greater reliance on the volunteers.

"It's why I'm on two sides of the fence," she said.

"We sign up to volunteer, but I think now with the extended hours, it's very hard for people to get that time off.

"I think the way bushfires are and the way that fire services run now, there should be some compensation for the businesses with the amount of days volunteers have to attend fires."

Mr Headford said people can show their support for the fireys by joining their local brigade.