A previous photo of fire at Gregory.
A previous photo of fire at Gregory. Mike Knott
Fireys working to contain fire smouldering at Promisedland

Crystal Jones
by
23rd Dec 2019 10:25 AM

QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) crews are currently monitoring a fire smouldering near Phillips Road and Erskine Road, Promisedland.

The fire is contained and posing no threat to property at this time.

Crews will continue to patrol the area and put out any hot spots.

Residents may be affected by a smoke haze over the coming days.

Residents are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep their medications close by.

Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat they are advised to call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

