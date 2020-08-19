Fireys warn of smoky haze from Lowmead bushfire

A photo taken at a previous bushfire in the Bundaberg region.

A photo taken at a previous bushfire in the Bundaberg region. Mike Knott

QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) advises there is a vegetation fire burning on the eastern side of the Bruce Highway near the Granite Creek Rest Area.

This fire broke out earlier today and is posing no threat to property at this time.

Nearby residents may be affected by a smoke haze throughout the afternoon.

Residents are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by.

Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat, they are advised to call Triple Zero (000) immediately.