Fireys warn of Doughboy risk

CAUTION has been given for a bushfire south west of Gin Gin on Saturday afternoon.

The Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said that the fire was burning in a westerly direction near Doughboy and Nearum Rds since 1.40pm.

“Firefighters, with support from aerial operations, are working to contain the fire,” the QFES said.

“People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.”

There were 12 firetrucks at the scene at about 3.45pm

To report any fire threats ring Triple 0 immediately.