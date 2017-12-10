Menu
Fireys suspect batteries to blame for shed blaze

SHED FIRE: Firefighter are on scene in Avenell Heights.
Ashley Clark
by

UPDATE: A FIRE that started in a shed has left the owner with a damage bill of about $30,000, according to firefighters.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services station officer Andrew McCracken said initial investigations revealed the blaze, which started in a shed at a home in Avenell Heights, could have been caused by batteries.

"We believe the resident had rechargeable batteries, that were new, on charge and that's the area where the fire started," he said.

"It is hard to tell at this stage but I believe the estimated damages to be around $30,000.

"Some of the items inside the shed were destroyed and the shed itself had structural damage."

No one was hurt in the blaze.

SHED FIRE: Emergency Services attended a home in Blamey St Bundaberg. Paul Donaldson BUN101217FIRE1

EARLIER: FIREFIGHTERS are battling a shed blaze in Avenell Heights.

Multiple crews are at a residence on the corner of Vasey St and Blamey St where a "6 x 6 metre shed is well alight”.

Residents who live nearby said they heard multiple explosions.

NewsMail photographer Paul Donaldson is in the area and said smoke can be seen billowing from the shed.

Smoke can be seen billowing from the shed.
Firefighters, paramedics and police are all on scene.

The road is currently blocked to traffic.

More to come.

Emergency services block off the street.
