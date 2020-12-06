Menu
Firefighters are responding to a vegetation fire burning at Kinkuna. Photo: Susanne McLoughlin
News

Fireys responding to Kinkuna fire

Geordi Offord
6th Dec 2020 4:38 PM
FIREYS are en route to a vegetation fire at Palm Beach Rd Kinkuna.

Smoke may affect residents and motorists in the area.

Residents should close their doors and windows and keep medication close by if suffering from a respiratory condition.

Motorists should use caution and drive to conditions.

If you believe your property is under threat, you should call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

