Fireys responding to Kinkuna fire

Firefighters are responding to a vegetation fire burning at Kinkuna. Photo: Susanne McLoughlin

FIREYS are en route to a vegetation fire at Palm Beach Rd Kinkuna.

Smoke may affect residents and motorists in the area.

Residents should close their doors and windows and keep medication close by if suffering from a respiratory condition.

Motorists should use caution and drive to conditions.

If you believe your property is under threat, you should call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

