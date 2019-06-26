Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
There are reports of a building on fire at Raglan Station Road, Raglan
There are reports of a building on fire at Raglan Station Road, Raglan QFES
Breaking

Fireys responding to building fire at Raglan

Mark Zita
by
26th Jun 2019 4:14 PM

THERE are reports of a building on fire at Raglan Station Road, Raglan.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said crews were called to the scene at 4pm.

More to come.

gladstone region queensland fire and emergency services raglan raglan station road
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Politicians the winners as workers brace for penalty cuts

    premium_icon Politicians the winners as workers brace for penalty cuts

    News WHILE restaurant and retail workers are about to get less in the pocket, politicians are licking their lips for a wage increase.

    Bundy lawyer on Folau: More deserving causes

    premium_icon Bundy lawyer on Folau: More deserving causes

    Opinion NewsMail columnist raises questions about issue

    Jewel update: Council allows extension for key projects

    premium_icon Jewel update: Council allows extension for key projects

    Politics Completion date set for Bargara highrise