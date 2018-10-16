Fireys race to kitchen fire at Norville

KITCHEN FIRE: Firefighters in breathing apparatus entered the Branyan St home to make sure it was safe.

EMERGENCY services raced to a Norville property after smoke billowed from a small fire that reportedly started in the kitchen late this afternoon.

Firefighters in breathing apparatus entered the Branyan St home to make sure it was safe.

Everyone inside the home at the time managed to escape without injury.

Crews were called to the address shortly after 5pm yesterday with paramedics on standby in case fireys required treatment, which fortunately they didn't.