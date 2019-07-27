Fireys fear season as bad, if not worse, than last summer

WITH next to no substantial rain forecast for the Bundaberg region anytime soon, the Childers Rural Fire Brigade is warning of conditions as bad as, if not worse, than those of last summer.

The bushfire season typically starts in August and referring to the data in the Northern Australia Seasonal Bushfire Outlook 2019 graphic, the local fire fighters said in a Facebook post now was the time to get ready.

"Pictured in red is the above normal fire potential outlook for woodland and grass vegetation fires,” it read.

"If the Childers and greater Wide Bay area isn't in the red shaded parts, it is really really close.

"Due to well below average rainfall, it could mean a fire season that somewhat resembles the fires that occurred in summer 2018/2019 if not worse.”

They said now is the time to be prepared, and stay prepared.

"Tidy up around houses, and have long grass mown for a safe distance around your house,” they said.

"Clean out gutters. Have a bushfire plan in place and rehearsed.

"Prepare. Act. Survive.”

According to the Queensland Fire and Emergency Services from Tuesday to Friday, the reductions burns north of Bundaberg.

QFES said the Department of Natural Resources, Mines and Energy (DNRME) would conduct several hazard reduction burns near Railway Road, Rosedale.

If you see a fire and believe properties are under threat, phone triple-0 immediately.