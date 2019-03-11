Fireys extinguish blaze at Bundaberg Port

A FIRE ignited under the wharf at the port of Bundaberg overnight.

Emergency services were called to the scene of a fire on Wharf Drive just before 10pm yesterday.

When a Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crew arrived, they found a small blaze under the wharf and calls for police and ambulance respondents were cancelled.

A QFES spokeswoman said fireys had the fire under control within a few minutes and were at the scene extinguishing and mopping up for about half an hour.

It does not appear the fire will be investigated at this time.