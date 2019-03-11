Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queensland Fire and Emergency Services.
Queensland Fire and Emergency Services. Alistair Brightman
News

Fireys extinguish blaze at Bundaberg Port

Toni Benson-Rogan
by
11th Mar 2019 9:04 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FIRE ignited under the wharf at the port of Bundaberg overnight.

Emergency services were called to the scene of a fire on Wharf Drive just before 10pm yesterday.

When a Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crew arrived, they found a small blaze under the wharf and calls for police and ambulance respondents were cancelled.

A QFES spokeswoman said fireys had the fire under control within a few minutes and were at the scene extinguishing and mopping up for about half an hour.

It does not appear the fire will be investigated at this time.

burnett heads fire port of bundaberg queensland fire and emergency services wharf drive
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    How Bundy helped couple get hitched after a big hitch

    premium_icon How Bundy helped couple get hitched after a big hitch

    Dating WHEN a local venue closed down without giving bride-to-be Crystal Mears any notice 90 days before her planned wedding, things could have gone very bad indeed.

    'Depraved' dad jailed after making sons watch child porn

    premium_icon 'Depraved' dad jailed after making sons watch child porn

    Crime Police found 97,723 child exploitation images on eight devices

    No mercy from Magistrate for drunk driver's mistake

    premium_icon No mercy from Magistrate for drunk driver's mistake

    Crime The man blew .164 during a random breath test

    Compulsory voting poll results in and Bundy stance is clear

    premium_icon Compulsory voting poll results in and Bundy stance is clear

    Politics 70-30 split on compulsory local govt voting