Fireys enter day six of Goodwood bushfire

An Avondale appliance heading out to lend a hand. Woodgate Rural Fire Brigade

A FIRE continues to burn on the eastern side of the railway corridor, near Woppis Rd.

Upon morning inspection, fire crews have reported the blaze continues to burn safely within containment lines, but a control centre remains set up at the Bundaberg Fire Station as a precaution.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Service warnings are still at an advice level, with people in the area reminded to stay informed in case the situation changes.

QFES and Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service crews monitored the blaze overnight and will continue to monitor it throughout today.

Smoke in the area will reduce visibility and air quality.

The QFES warning states no properties are under threat at this time but if anyone believes they or their properties are, call 000 immediately.