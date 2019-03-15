Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
An Avondale appliance heading out to lend a hand.
An Avondale appliance heading out to lend a hand. Woodgate Rural Fire Brigade
News

Fireys enter day six of Goodwood bushfire

Toni Benson-Rogan
by
15th Mar 2019 8:16 AM

A FIRE continues to burn on the eastern side of the railway corridor, near Woppis Rd.

Upon morning inspection, fire crews have reported the blaze continues to burn safely within containment lines, but a control centre remains set up at the Bundaberg Fire Station as a precaution.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Service warnings are still at an advice level, with people in the area reminded to stay informed in case the situation changes.

QFES and Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service crews monitored the blaze overnight and will continue to monitor it throughout today.

Smoke in the area will reduce visibility and air quality.

The QFES warning states no properties are under threat at this time but if anyone believes they or their properties are, call 000 immediately.

More Stories

Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    FUTURE BUNDABERG: Diving deeper - Bundy v Coffs and Bunbury

    premium_icon FUTURE BUNDABERG: Diving deeper - Bundy v Coffs and Bunbury

    News WHAT is it about Bundaberg that makes us stand out? What makes people want to come here and not leave?

    Leadership tips from Australian war hero

    premium_icon Leadership tips from Australian war hero

    News Students benefit from chat with Ben Roberts-Smith

    United Australia Party quiet on Hinkler candidate

    premium_icon United Australia Party quiet on Hinkler candidate

    Politics 132 candidates have been announced, but not Hinkler's

    Man hit by car while on driveway

    premium_icon Man hit by car while on driveway

    News A man has been hit by a car on a private resident overnight.