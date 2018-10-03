Fireys called to grass fire in Bundaberg

FIRING UP: The blaze broke out about 7.30am today.

FIRING UP: The blaze broke out about 7.30am today. Daniel Perrin /TWE

MULTIPLE Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews are on scene of a grass fire in Bundaberg.

The blaze near the intersection of Three Chain and Hummock Rds in Woongarra broke out about 7.30am today.

Nearby residents may be affected by smoke haze from the fire and are asked to close windows and doors.

People suffering from respiratory conditions should keep medications close by.

Drivers are being asked to drive with caution and to conditions.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat, call 000 immediately.

The fire is one of a series in the region over the past week.

A vegetation fire in Bundaberg South that started on Monday night continues to burn today, as does a blaze near Moore Park Beach.

Fireys also remain on the scene of fires at Gaeta and New Moonta, west of Gin Gin, which began yesterday.

A vegetation fire has also been detected at Kolonga near the intersection of Kalpowar Rd and the Bruce Highway.