Fireys called to Branyan room fire

ROOM FIRE: QFES were called to a fire in Branyan last night.

BUNDABERG firefighters were called to a structural fire in Branyan last night.

Crews were called to the scene on Samuels Rd at 7.10pm to a blaze in one of the rooms of the home.

A QFES spokesman said the blaze had been contained by the time crews arrived thanks to the quick thinking of the homeowner.

“They used a hose to douse the flames and had it under control on our arrival,” he said.

“Two firefighters with breathing apparatus went in to make sure the fire was completely extinguished and the damage was limited to the one room.”

It is believed the fire started because of some charging batteries in the room.