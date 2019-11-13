Fireys brace for horrid combination of heat and wind

WEATHER WARNING: The Bureau of Meteorology have released a fire weather warning for the Wide Bay Burnett region. Photo: Clive Lowe/South Burnett Times 24/09/2011

WEATHER WARNING: The Bureau of Meteorology have released a fire weather warning for the Wide Bay Burnett region. Photo: Clive Lowe/South Burnett Times 24/09/2011

FIREFIGHTERS across the Wide Bay Burnett are bracing for fires today as deteriorating conditions bring a severe fire weather warning.

At 2.41am the Bureau of Meteorology released a fire weather warning for the Wide Bay Burnett.

Hot, dry and gusty north-westerly winds ahead of a cold front moving across southern Queensland will push further eastwards, with dry and gusty west to south-westerly winds following the passage of the front.

As a result severe fire dangers are forecast for areas including the Wide Bay Burnett.

Bundaberg also experienced strong winds this morning.

At 7.30am the weather bureau recorded north north-westerly wind gusts at 50km/h with a speed of 39km/h.

This dropped slightly by 8am with gusts reaching 41km/h with the wind reaching a speed of 39km/h.

BoM also issued a marine wind warning for the Fraser Island Coast with strong winds in the area.