Fireys brace as bushfire conditions predicted to turn

AN EXHAUSTIVE effort backburning rough terrain in Crows Nest and Ravensbourne has given firefighters hope containment lines could hold as weather conditions worsen today.

A drop in temperatures and wind speeds allowed Rural Fire Service and Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service crews time to build and bolster containment lines and conduct backburning operations to try and control an erratic bushfire which destroyed at least five properties.

Ravensbourne fire on Esk Hampton Rd. Picture: Kevin Farmer

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services Inspector Mark Halverson said favourable conditions yesterday allowed crews to prepare as best as possible for the coming days which were expected to bring a return to extreme conditions.

"This fire has been extremely unpredictable from the start and particularly over the last few days where we've had extreme conditions," he said.

"With the unpredictability of the terrain around here with gullies, hills … we're finding wind direction can be accurate in one area but not too far around a gully or hill, the direction of the wind can be completely different.

"It makes firefighting extremely difficult."

The difficult conditions were exacerbated by residents in forested and remote areas in the Crows Nest, Ravensbourne and Cressbrook areas whose yards remained cluttered with no apparent preparation for bushfire season.

Heavy machinery was sent to remote areas to cut fire breaks around homes and give crews a fighting chance of saving structures should the situation turn.

Ground crews were helped by helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft completing waterbombing operations in trouble areas.

Their combined efforts were evident on Esk Hampton Rd where crews held the bushfire at bay to one side of the two-lane bitumen road.

"(Yesterday) was a day of some respite which allowed us to shore up and build more containment lines," he said.

"The forecast for the next couple of days has it ramping back up again so we have to deal with those immediate priorities and await a break in the weather which may allow us to take complete control of the fire.

"It's certainly an unpredictable fire travelling in many directions across many fronts."

Two prepare to leave warnings remain in place for Ravensbourne and the Cressbrook Creek/Crows Nest area.

Current warnings as of 6.15am:

PREPARE TO LEAVE: Ravensbourne (part of the Pechey fire) bushfire as at 5.35am Wed

Currently as at 5.35am Wednesday 20 November, a slow-moving bushfire is burning on both sides of Esk Hampton Road between Horrex Road and Brennan Road.

The fire south of Esk Hampton Road has now been contained.

QFES crews, with the help of heavy machinery, will continue to strengthen containment lines and monitor the area.

Firefighters may not be able to protect every property. You should not expect a firefighter at your door.

The evacuation centre at Highfields Recreation Centre, O'Brien Road, Highfields is now closed. The evacuation centre at the Crows Nest Showgrounds, near Showgrounds Terrace, remains opened.

Esk Hampton Road is open to local traffic between the New England Highway at Hampton and Esk.

Esk Hampton Road is closed to all traffic between Horrex Road and Regent Road, Ravensbourne.

People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.

PREPARE TO LEAVE: Cressbrook Creek and Crows Nest (part of Pechey fire) bushfire as at 5.30am Wed

Currently as at 5.30am Wednesday 20 November, an unpredictable fire continues to burn between Ravensbourne and the outskirts of Crows Nest.

This prepare to leave message is for residents north-west of Perseverance Dam Road, including Tin Mine Road, Cressbrook Dam, Perseverance Dam Road, Sebastapool Road, Three Mile Road, Dahl Road, Creek Street, Dale Road, Jones Street, Church Road, Esk Street, William Street, Charles Street, Albert Street, South Street, Blinco Road, Orchard Road, Pinnell Road, Grapetree Road and surrounding streets. The fire may impact these areas.

Fire crews have completed backburning along Tin Mine Road and south towards Powerline Road, but will continue to work to contain the fire and extinguish any outbreaks. Firefighters may not be able to protect every property. You should not expect a firefighter at your door.

People will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.

Motorists travelling northbound on Perseverance Dam Road are advised there are currently road closures in place at the Perseverance Dam Road and Grapetree Road intersection.

Road closures remain in place for motorists heading east on Three Mile Road, at the Dahl Road intersection. Seventeen Mile Road, beyond Walsh Road remains closed. Sebastapool Road, between Dahl Road and Bluff Road, is also closed.

An evacuation centre is open at the Crows Nest Showgrounds, New England Highway near Showgrounds Terrace.