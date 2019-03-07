Man 'dragged' from home, amidst raging house fire

Multiple Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews have raced to an address in Noosa where a fire is raging.

UPDATE 4:50PM: AN ELDERLY man is lucky to be alive after being "dragged" from his burning home by his son in Noosa this afternoon.

The blaze broke out, with multiple fire fighters racing to the scene at Dolphin Cres, Noosaville at 3.23pm.

When the crews arrived, the fire was "well alight" and more than an hour later, is still going.

District duty officer senior sergeant Todd McGuire said the man sustained minor burns.

"78-year-old male was dragged from the house by his son, just in time. House is pretty much involved in flames,

"Male has been taken to SCUH in fairly stable. Minor burns to leg. The son is okay.

"Still treat this as a crime scene and work with fire investigators. At this point it is unknown whether it is suspicious.

"Other homes have been evacuated."

Sen sgt McGuire said the man had been transported to Sunshine Coast University Hospital.



Noosa Fire Video: Multiple Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews have raced to an address in Noosa where a fire is raging. Video via Alan Lander

UPDATE 4.30PM: Fire fighters have been battling a blaze for more than an hour to a rage Noosa Sound property that has surrounding homes at risk.

A QFES media spokesman said the fire is still going and there is concern for the home's structural integrity.

He said a fire investigator is on the way to the scene to do checks.

"The garage has suffered some real damage, so we are making sure the structural integrity of the building is safe."

UPDATE 4pm: At least two Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews, with three more on the way, are battling a raging house fire at Noosa.

Surrounding homes are understood to be at risk from the 'well involved' fire to the whole house.

The crews were called at 3.23pm.

Dolphin Cres is located in the Noosa Sound area, known for its multi-million dollar property.

Noosa News journalist Alan Lander is on scene and said smoke was billowing out of the home.

INITIAL: MULTIPLE Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews have raced to an address in Noosa where a fire is raging.

A QFES media spokeswoman said one crew is there with "quite a few" more assigned to the Dolphin Crescent house.

The first crew responded at 3.23pm.

Early reports indicate the fire is to the garage of the building and it is "well involved" however it is now confirmed the whole house it at risk.

The crews are also protecting surrounding homes which are at risk.

Four fire fighters with breathing apparatus equipment are "going in" to deal with the blaze.

Queensland Ambulance Service are on standby at the property.

It is understood residents were home and the fire crews helped them out of the property. .

More to come.