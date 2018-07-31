Menu
Firefighters were called to an industrial shed that was alight with smoke billowing from the building early Tuesday morning. Bev Lacey
News

Fireys battle early morning blaze

Ashley Carter
by
31st Jul 2018 6:43 AM

SUNSHINE Coast firefighters are investigating the cause of a blaze at a Buderim industrial shed early this morning.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said fireys were called to Kelly Ct and Kayleigh Dr, off Wises Rd, just before 3am and found an industrial shed alight with smoke billowing from the building.

He said they used a thermal image camera to gain access to the building and had six crews on scene.

Paramedics and police were also on scene, but a Queensland police spokesman said the fire was not suspicious and firefighters were investigating.

He said it appeared a vehicle was alight at the building.

The fire was put out about 3.10am and no one was injured.

The Sunshine Coast Daily

