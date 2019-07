Bundaberg fireys were called to a fire at Bundaberg West this morning.

BUNDABERG QFES were called to a small scrub fire early this morning in Bundaberg West.

One crew attended the scene at 3am, on George St near Bywash Park where a large area of grass was on fire.

Crews extinguished the blaze within half an hour.