FIREWORKS? What’s happening to celebrate end of 2020 in Bundy

FIREWORKS: The Burnett Bridge was lit up for the family display in Bundaberg on New Year’s Eve 2016 but there won’t be any fireworks this year. Photo: File.

The end of 2020 is nigh and for those looking to celebrate, it may have to be without fireworks again.

Last year the Anzac Park event didn’t have fireworks because of fire restrictions and this year there’s been a pandemic.

A Bundaberg Regional Council spokesman said according to the State Government’s upcoming fireworks display schedule, there didn’t appear to be are any fireworks planned in the Bundaberg Region for New Year’s Eve.

He said State Government’s public health restrictions for coronavirus have made it difficult to organise public outdoor events, especially if they’re not in an enclosed space, because of the need for contact tracing.

“Council provided funding for community organisations to display fireworks in 2019 but there were no requests for assistance in 2020 because of COVID-19,” he said.

“A number of private venues are hosting New Year celebrations where they are able to record the names and contact details of those attending.

“We encourage everyone to observe social distancing, follow public health guidelines and celebrate responsibly.”

In September the NYE Gin Gin Big Bash organisers cancelled the 2020/21 event.

Taking to social media, organisers wrote:

“We hope that restrictions may be better by end December, however the very long planning, sponsorship, event and insurance costs of the event go throughout the year and we have run out of time to plan the event with confidence,” the post read.

“Thank you again for your support and we hope that 2021 brings everyone happiness, good health and prosperity.”

Here’s a list of some of the local events set to go ahead on New Year’s Eve:

Brothers Sports Club Bundaberg

Knee Deep

Railway Hotel

Smooth Velvet

Mount Perry Grand Hotel

Matthew Barker

The Waves

Shades

The Lighthouse Hotel-Motel

The Purple Hills / Bevan Spiers

Bundy Services Club

Garry Carlon

The Federal Hotel Childes

Dogwood Crossing

Grand-Hotel Childers

Karen’s Krazy Karaoke

Sugarland Tavern

Brendan Egan

Club Central

Krunk

This is not a full list, if you would like your gig or event included, please send details to mikayla.haupt@news.com.au

