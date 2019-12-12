Menu
Fireworks put on for New Year’s Eve by Bundaberg Regional Council have been cancelled.
Fireworks cancelled for New Year’s Eve

brittiny edwards
, Brittiny.Edwards@news-mail.com.au
12th Dec 2019 6:30 PM
FIREWORKS have been cancelled by Bundaberg Regional Council for New Year’s Eve celebrations.

Bundaberg Regional Council announced today that the fireworks in ANZAC Park would no longer be going ahead due to fire restrictions.

Council’s community and cultural services portfolio spokeswoman Cr Judy Peter said the decision was made with the knowledge there would be other options on the night.

“We are very mindful of the current fire restrictions and the fact that there are privately run New Year’s Eve celebrations for our region’s residents to attend,” Cr Peters said.

“There are celebrations at Bargara and Gin Gin that are always popular.

“In addition, lots of businesses around our region are holding New Year’s Eve celebrations that we hope residents will attend.”

