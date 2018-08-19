Fires moving fast with one going in four directions

Queensland Fire and Rescue Services fire fighters from the Ripley Station were on hand to control a small grass fire at Yamanto. Photo: David Nielsen / The Queensland Times

Queensland Fire and Rescue Services fire fighters from the Ripley Station were on hand to control a small grass fire at Yamanto. Photo: David Nielsen / The Queensland Times David Nielsen

FIREFIGHTERS are at multiple grass fire scenes across the region.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said there were four in the immediate Central Queensland region right now - one Calliope, Bungundarra, Walterhall and Garnant (north of Alton Downs).

She said the one at Garnant, near was moving in four different directions, moving fast, and is 150 metres from a house.

Reports indicate strong winds in the region are resulting in the winds moving fast.

The spokeswoman said a smoke alert has been issued for the Rockhampton region due to the large amount of smoke from the fires which is expected to hang around for days.

Crews are en route to a large vegetation fire on Bungundarra Rd, Bungundarra, with reports of grass and wood on fire.

There was a grass fire at Walterhall, on Rifle Range Rd, west of the Razorback Rd and Burnett Hwy intersection, about 10.30am.

QFES is aware of a bushfire burning in inaccessible land in the Carnarvon National Park.

This fire broke out yesterday evening and is posing no threat to property at this time, but smoke is affecting the area.

People are asked to avoid the area, if possible. Smoke can decrease visibility, so motorists should travel with caution and to conditions.

Those suffering a respiratory condition should keep their medications close by. People should dial Triple Zero (000) immediately if they or their property are under threat.