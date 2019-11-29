Fires, drought and horror hot days: Bundy welcomes summer

THIS weekend marks the last day of spring and the first of summer, but the new season won’t bring many new conditions with it.

Meteorologist Dean Narramore said the weather bureau was looking at a warm and dry summer on the way and a particularly rough start to summer for the Bundaberg region - not least of which is a forecast maximum temperature of 36 degrees on Wednesday.

Mr Narramore said the fire threat would remain until Queensland saw widespread, heavy rainfall.

“The drought will obviously linger and likely intensify as well for those of us who don’t get any of the storm rain that we might see in the coming months,” he said.

“Tanks, dams – those dams will continue to run dry and things like that.

“It’s a continuation of the bad conditions I suppose.”

He said the two main drivers of the dry weather – the Indian Ocean Dipole and Southern Annular Mode – would be easing as summer becomes more established.

And while Queensland should expect hot and dry conditions in the first few summer weeks, the SAM was pushing cold fronts through southeastern Australia.

“They’re going to have a really big series of cold fronts – really strong upper-level troughs going to move into south eastern Australia,” Mr Narramore said.

“That’s going to bring snow down for them – can you believe? They’re going to have snow in the first couple of days of summer.

“That just shows how strong the system is – and for (Queensland) what that means is we’re getting another push of these really strong and gusty west and north-westerly winds.

“That’s going to push those westerly winds right to the coast, so the sea breezes likely will not save us from the heat as they normally do.

“We’re likely to see low to mid-thirties, possibly even into the high thirties as well as we get towards early to mid next week and it’s going to be windy as well – we’re likely to see the fire dangers really pick up too.

“So, a rough couple of days to start summer.

“It’s going to be hot, it’s going to be windy, it’s going to be dry.

“It’s almost going to be like August rather than December from a synoptic pattern, but of course we’re going to have the heat of summer mixed in with that.”