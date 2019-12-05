Menu
Crews monitor the fire at Woodgate.
Fires at Buxton, Woodgate and near Mt Walsh

Crystal Jones
by
5th Dec 2019 10:57 AM

QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services advises there is a bushfire in Buxton.

There is a separate warning for residents in Woodgate (Jarretts Road).

You need to keep up to date and decide what actions you will take if the situation changes.

Currently as at 8.25am Thursday, December 5, a bushfire is burning in the vicinity of Devils Elbow Road, Buxton.

Crews on scene working to strengthen containment lines.

People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.

Properties are not under direct threat at this time. Call Triple Zero (000) immediately if you believe you or your property is under threat.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) crews are monitoring a vegetation fire burning south of Mount Walsh National Park, in the vicinity of Whoop Whoop Road and Indahlia Range Road, Boompa.

Fire crews will work to strengthen containment lines throughout the day.

There is no threat to property at this time. Smoke is affecting the area, so residents should close windows and doors and keep respiratory medication close by if required. Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat they are advised to call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

