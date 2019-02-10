FIRES: 37 fire crews battle two Bundy blazes

SOME 37 fire crews are have battled sweltering heat and dry conditions while trying to contain two fires in the Bundaberg region, with one being described as the biggest in Queensland.

Crews initially attended a vegetation fire at 170 Cummins Rd, Branyan, that sparked about 12.25pm today, but westerly winds demanded additional fireys.

At 5.30pm fire communications supervisor Christopher Beattie said the Branyan blaze was still uncontained as reconisance was still being collected on the exact size of the fire, but said it was "pretty big".

At that time 15 rural fire crews and eight urban crews were on scene at the Branyan location.

"Crews are still doing structural protection along Childers Rd, which is the highway," Mr Beattie said.

"The original houses that were under threat earlier this afternoon in Kintra Court and Arcadia Drive are now safe.

"That fire is the biggest job in the state at the moment, and the second biggest is the South Kolan fire."

At 12.52pm rural fire crews were called to 125 Caruana Rd at South Kolan to extinguish another vegetation fire.

"The southern and western edges of that fire are contained, and crews are conducting a backburn on the northern edge to contain that side as well," Mr Beattie said.

"That fire will wind down over the next couple of hours and again there's nothing under threat with that fire."

A total 14 rural fireys attended the South Kolan fire and Mr Beattie commended the rural volunteers for all their hard work.

"Most of the rural crews from the Bundaberg region down to Maryborough are involved, there's a massive amount of volunteers that are doing a great job," he said.

Investigations as to how the fires started will not begin until they have been extinguished.

Today's temperature reached 34.5 degrees, with the mercury expected to hover between 33 and 35 degrees for the rest of the week.