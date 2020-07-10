Menu
Crews from QFES are currently attending to the blaze which started in Avondale this afternoon, about 2.30pm.
Firefighters working to control blaze

Rhylea Millar
10th Jul 2020 3:30 PM
FIREFIGHTERS are currently on scene working to control a blaze near Bundaberg.

The vegetation fire started burning in the vicinity of Bucca Rd and Rosedale Rd, Avondale this afternoon about 2.30pm.

Crews from Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) and the Department of Natural Resources, Mines and Energy are currently onsite.

Nearby residents may be affected by smoke and are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition to keep medications close by.

Drivers in the area are encouraged to drive with caution and to conditions.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat, they are asked to call triple zero immediately.

