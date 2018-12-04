Menu
SCARY SNAP: Karara rural fire fighter Ian Clark snapped this photo while fighting the threatening blaze that caused concern for residents on Sunday. Ian Clark
Firefighters winning exhausting battle against bushfires

4th Dec 2018 10:50 AM

FIRE crews are continuing to monitor a number of bushfires to the north and west of Toowoomba.

Queensland fire and Emergency Services have established and held containment lines around a bushfire near South Rd and Myra Rd at Tara, south of Chinchilla.

The fire broke out on Monday and, while it has posed no threat to property, residents in the area are urged to be mindful of smoke and haze.

To Toowoomba's north at Mount Luke, fire crews have contained a bushfire near Aberdein Rd which broke out on Monday.

Residents were last night told to keep up to date with the fire and review bushfire plans due to the risk the bushfire could have posed.

However, QFES this morning revised the warning after firefighters contained it to the area along with HQ Plantations crews.

"The fire is contained, however smoke is still impacting the surrounding area," QFES advised.

Meanwhile firefighters are continuing to monitor a bushfire at Karara which broke out at the weekend and initially threatened some properties and forced the town's public private school to close on Monday.

