Firefighters spend week facing flames across region

TOUCHED BY FIRE: QAS Wide Bay staff have captured some of the aftermath of the Gregory River/ Promisedland fires that have swept through the region over the past few days. Photo: QAS.

SNOW is what makes for a white Christmas on the other side of the world, but here the ash from a week of bushfires is all that’s blanketed the ground.

With a strike team coming from Brisbane and the Sunshine Coast to support local crews on the fire front, the there has been a massive effort by local fire fighters working to protecting locals.

QFES Inspector Neil Kelso said the Gregory River and Doughboy fires were burning within containment lines with QFES, Parks and Wildlife and HQ Plantations patrolling the fire grounds throughout the weekend and into next week.

He said there had been a massive effort from volunteers, staff, earth moving companies and property owners offering machinery to help to contain the blaze.

While it is incredibly unfortunate that one home at Gregory River was lost, Mr Kelso said given the hellish conditions crews did well to keep losses to a minimum.

For Mr Kelso and the rest of the officers fighting fires, rain is at the top of their Christmas wishlist.

And while the weather is left to Santa, what he is asking the community to remember is that there is a total fire ban currently in place and to remain vigilant and report any fires they see, so crews can enjoy Christmas too.

Financial assistance is now available for residents living in parts of the Gladstone Regional Council area who have been directly affected by recent bushfires.

Grants of up to $180 per person, to a maximum of $900 for a family of five or more, are now available to those eligible.

Communities Minister Coralee O’Rourke said the grants were for residents who had been directly impacted to help with the immediate, unexpected costs of replacing essential items, such as food, medication and clothing.

A Community Recovery Hub will open at the Rosedale Memorial Hall at 77 James St would be open from 9am – 5pm from today to Monday.

Grant applications can also be completed through the Community Recovery online portal at www.communityrecovery.qld.gov.au or via the Self Recovery app.

Alternatively, phone on 1800 173 349 to apply for grants or to seek advice.