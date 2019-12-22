Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TOUCHED BY FIRE: QAS Wide Bay staff have captured some of the aftermath of the Gregory River/ Promisedland fires that have swept through the region over the past few days. Photo: QAS.
TOUCHED BY FIRE: QAS Wide Bay staff have captured some of the aftermath of the Gregory River/ Promisedland fires that have swept through the region over the past few days. Photo: QAS.
News

Firefighters spend week facing flames across region

Mikayla Haupt
, mikayla.haupt@news-mail.com.au
22nd Dec 2019 9:23 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SNOW is what makes for a white Christmas on the other side of the world, but here the ash from a week of bushfires is all that’s blanketed the ground.

With a strike team coming from Brisbane and the Sunshine Coast to support local crews on the fire front, the there has been a massive effort by local fire fighters working to protecting locals.

QFES Inspector Neil Kelso said the Gregory River and Doughboy fires were burning within containment lines with QFES, Parks and Wildlife and HQ Plantations patrolling the fire grounds throughout the weekend and into next week.

He said there had been a massive effort from volunteers, staff, earth moving companies and property owners offering machinery to help to contain the blaze.

TOUCHED BY FIRE: QAS Wide Bay staff have captured some of the aftermath of the Gregory River/ Promisedland fires that have swept through the region over the past few days.
TOUCHED BY FIRE: QAS Wide Bay staff have captured some of the aftermath of the Gregory River/ Promisedland fires that have swept through the region over the past few days.

While it is incredibly unfortunate that one home at Gregory River was lost, Mr Kelso said given the hellish conditions crews did well to keep losses to a minimum.

For Mr Kelso and the rest of the officers fighting fires, rain is at the top of their Christmas wishlist.

And while the weather is left to Santa, what he is asking the community to remember is that there is a total fire ban currently in place and to remain vigilant and report any fires they see, so crews can enjoy Christmas too.

TOUCHED BY FIRE: QAS Wide Bay staff have captured some of the aftermath of the Gregory River/ Promisedland fires that have swept through the region over the past few days.
TOUCHED BY FIRE: QAS Wide Bay staff have captured some of the aftermath of the Gregory River/ Promisedland fires that have swept through the region over the past few days.

Financial assistance is now available for residents living in parts of the Gladstone Regional Council area who have been directly affected by recent bushfires.

Grants of up to $180 per person, to a maximum of $900 for a family of five or more, are now available to those eligible.

Communities Minister Coralee O’Rourke said the grants were for residents who had been directly impacted to help with the immediate, unexpected costs of replacing essential items, such as food, medication and clothing.

A Community Recovery Hub will open at the Rosedale Memorial Hall at 77 James St would be open from 9am – 5pm from today to Monday.

Grant applications can also be completed through the Community Recovery online portal at www.communityrecovery.qld.gov.au or via the Self Recovery app.

Alternatively, phone on 1800 173 349 to apply for grants or to seek advice.

Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The humble Bundy home that sold for $5 million in 2019

        premium_icon The humble Bundy home that sold for $5 million in 2019

        News Find out the top 10 Bundy region homes that people paid big money for in 2019.

        Remains of missing Bundy diver found south of Coffs Harbour

        premium_icon Remains of missing Bundy diver found south of Coffs Harbour

        News NSW Police have identified a human leg bone which was located on a beach south of...

        When you’re most likely to be robbed

        premium_icon When you’re most likely to be robbed

        Crime 'The victim is usually quite good at identifying the person'

        One small step for Dan: One giant leap for CQU astonautic studies

        premium_icon One small step for Dan: One giant leap for CQU astonautic...

        News ONE small step for Bundaberg man Daniel Hicks, could be one giant leap for...