Historic home totally destroyed by relentless inferno

A house in Peachester was destoyed by fire. Emergency crews were called to the scene. john mccutcheon

A 100-YEAR-OLD Peachester home has collapsed after a fire tore through the building this morning.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said firefighters were called to a reported structural fire at River Rd just before 10am and had five crews battling the blaze.

Acting Caloundra Area Commander Warren Hunter said crews arrived shortly after 10am to find the two-storey Queenslander home well alight.

He said due to dry conditions and the building's timber structure, the building collapsed shortly after.

Firefighters believed the building was "upwards of over 100 years old".

The fire was initially reported as coming from a gas cylinder, but was later discovered to be issuing from a hot water tank.

No one was inside the building at the time.

Crews gained control of the blaze about 11am and were dampening down hot spots.

Mr Hunter said no one was at the scene when the fire first started, but the owners arrived shortly after and were speaking with investigators.

Police and the fire investigation unit are making initial investigations.