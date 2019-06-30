Menu
Offbeat

Meaty misunderstanding causes false alarm for fire fighters

30th Jun 2019 11:28 AM | Updated: 2:02 PM

UPDATE: A reported fire at a Toowoomba butcher shop has been determined as smoking meats.

A concerned passer-by reported to emergency services smoke was seen coming from Meat at Shane's at the Wilsonton Heights Plaza about 11.20am.

Firefighters forced entry into the premises to investigate the incident and determined meats were being smoke inside the store.

Toowoomba Chronicle

