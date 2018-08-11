Bush fire danger ‘high’

Logan’s fire danger rating is set to reach very high on Sunday.

RESIDENTS are being urged to check their bushfire survival plan after a warning there could be "very high" fire danger this weekend.

Extra firefighters will be on standby across southeast Queensland and permits to burn have been suspended from 6am Saturday until further notice.

The Bureau of Meteorology website shows that in Logan, the Fire Danger Rating will be high on Saturday and very high on Sunday.

The Southeast Coast region — that includes Logan — will have a very high fire danger rating on Sunday.

Rural Fire Service's acting superintendent Konrad Sawczynski said extremely dry conditions coupled with a lack of rain meant people needed to be prepared.

"It is important that residents are aware of the FDR each day and know what action they will take in the event of a bushfire," he said.

"The forecast very high FDR is not uncommon for this time of year, however it could increase later this month and beyond as vegetation dries out further."

Act supt Sawczynski said the RFS relied on the community to notify them of any bushfires.

"We need residents to report any bushfire to triple-0 immediately, as the sooner crews are on scene, the quicker we can contain the fire," he said.

The six levels of the fire danger rating.

There are six levels of the rating, ranging from low-moderate to catastrophic that take into account forecast temperatures, humidity, wind speed and dryness of vegetation.

The daily fire danger rating graphic is available here.