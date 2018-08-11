Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Logan’s fire danger rating is set to reach very high on Sunday.
Logan’s fire danger rating is set to reach very high on Sunday.
News

Bush fire danger ‘high’

by Danielle Buckley
11th Aug 2018 6:08 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RESIDENTS are being urged to check their bushfire survival plan after a warning there could be "very high" fire danger this weekend.

Extra firefighters will be on standby across southeast Queensland and permits to burn have been suspended from 6am Saturday until further notice.

The Bureau of Meteorology website shows that in Logan, the Fire Danger Rating will be high on Saturday and very high on Sunday.

 

The Southeast Coast region — that includes Logan — will have a very high fire danger rating on Sunday.
The Southeast Coast region — that includes Logan — will have a very high fire danger rating on Sunday.

Rural Fire Service's acting superintendent Konrad Sawczynski said extremely dry conditions coupled with a lack of rain meant people needed to be prepared.

"It is important that residents are aware of the FDR each day and know what action they will take in the event of a bushfire," he said.

"The forecast very high FDR is not uncommon for this time of year, however it could increase later this month and beyond as vegetation dries out further."

Act supt Sawczynski said the RFS relied on the community to notify them of any bushfires.

"We need residents to report any bushfire to triple-0 immediately, as the sooner crews are on scene, the quicker we can contain the fire," he said.

 

The six levels of the fire danger rating.
The six levels of the fire danger rating.

There are six levels of the rating, ranging from low-moderate to catastrophic that take into account forecast temperatures, humidity, wind speed and dryness of vegetation.

The daily fire danger rating graphic is available here.

fire danger queensland weather

Top Stories

    Best and Less Bundaberg store to close

    premium_icon Best and Less Bundaberg store to close

    Business LESS is best according to Best and Less, with the clothing chain to pool its resources and focus its attention, by closing one of its Bundaberg stores.

    Dream home: $1.55m Bargara property up for sale

    premium_icon Dream home: $1.55m Bargara property up for sale

    Property Bargara holds the best of the beach and the country.

    MP's bid for Regional City Deal ramps up in parliament

    premium_icon MP's bid for Regional City Deal ramps up in parliament

    Politics Race for more jobs, training and infrastructure in Hinkler is on.

    Local Partners