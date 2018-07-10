VIDEO: Coffs Harbour home gutted by fire

House fire in Gundagai Pl, Coffs Harbour: Fire has gutted a home in Coffs Harbour this morning.

UPDATE: A FAMILY home has been destroyed after firefighters battled to extinguish a blaze, which ripped through the premises.

Shocked onlookers and emergency vehicles crowded the street as dark plumes of smoke billowed from the house located at Gundagai Pl, around 9.15am.

Power was cut to the home as fire crews worked to contain the fire.

There were no injuries, NSW Ambulance Media reported.

"Everything was fine when I came into work at around 9, but ten minutes later there was a siren and the fire brigade arrived," witness Olivia Agosti from nearby Disability Advocacy NSW said.

"Via loudspeaker we were all evacuated from the building at which point there was a large amount of smoke.

"It looked like one of the firefighters was digging into the garden so they could pipe some water."

NSW Ambulance, Fire and Rescue NSW, Rural Fire Service, NSW Police and HAZMAT teams were all called to the scene.

HAZMAT crews sealed off asbestos around the premises soon after the fire was extinguished.

9.30AM: COFFS Harbour firefighters have almost extinguished a fire that has gutted a Coffs Harbour home.

Crews wearing breathing apparatus have just entered the home to conduct a search of the home.

Fire crews were called to the location just after 9.10am.

The NSW Ambulance Media Unit said paramedics have been advised that at the moment there are no patients on scene requiring treatment.

Power has been cut to the home and fire crews are continuing to contain the fire inside the home.

9.10AM : FIRE crews have been tasked to a reported house fire in Coffs Harbour this morning.

Two Hazmat vehicles and a fire tanker were tasked to Gundagai St just after 9am.

Black smoke can be billowing over the neighbourhood.

More details to follow.