Firefighters don hazmat suits, respond to dangerous leak

A QFES spokesman said an auxiliary truck from Burnett Heads responded, with support coming from the Sierra truck at Maryborough, which carries a mercury recovery kit.

A MAN driving along a quiet Burnett Heads street is thanking his lucky stars after a dangerous liquid began leaking from a safe in the back of his vehicle.

Firefighters donned special hazmat suits and other equipment to clean up a liquid mercury spill at Jones St.

The man noticed the leak shortly before 11am and immediately came to a stop, turned the ignition off, closed all the doors and windows and called Queensland Fire and Emergency Services Bundaberg branch.

The crews spent about four hours at the scene at Jones St.

"There were also conversations with our scientific team in Brisbane about how to control it,” the spokesman said.

"Mercury is very dangerous.

"The firefighters cleaned up the spill and put it in a suitable container.”

The driver was fine and firefighters commended him for his quick actions.