Firefighters contain blaze burning near Rockhampton

Fire crews responded to a vegetation fire at Ironpot today. Picture: David Nielsen

FIREFIGHTERS have contained a vegetation fire that sparked up at “Crossover” in Ironpot today.

Five crews were called to reports of the fire at 11.38am.

It is understood the fire has since been contained, with all crews still on scene.

Smoke may affect residents and motorists in the area.

Residents should close their doors and windows and keep medication close by if suffering from a respiratory condition.

Motorists should use caution and drive to conditions.

If you believe your property is under threat, you should call triple-0 immediately.