VEGETATION FIRE: Fire crews were called to a fire at Kirby's Wall early this morning.

VEGETATION FIRE: Fire crews were called to a fire at Kirby's Wall early this morning. Alistair Brightman

FIRE crews were called to a vegetation fire in the early hours of this morning.

At about 3am crews responded to the blaze at Kirby's Wall near the riverbank.

The fire was approximately 50m x 30m in size and it took crews about 40minutes to make the area safe.