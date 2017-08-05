Firefighters battling a large grassfire at Branyan

BUSH FIRE: Rural Firefighters attended a blaze off Kentucky Blue Grass estate near Bundaberg.

FIREFIGHTERS are seeking to control a large grassfire at Branyan.

QFES has six vehicles at the fire at Tulloch Pl, near Kentucky Bluegrass.

Tulloch Pl resident Tanaya Harmer snapped a photo before the fire took hold.

She said there was a horrible thick smoke in the area, which wasn't ideal as her eldest child had severe asthma.

Kentucky Bluegrass resident Tanaya Harmer took this photo as the smoke began billowing but before the fire got worse. Tanaya Harmer

QFES is advising that smoke may affect residents and drivers in the area.

Residents should close their doors and windows and keep medication close by if suffering from a respiratory condition.

Drivers should use caution if driving near the area.